FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Polaris Infrastructure Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:PIF)

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Polaris Infrastructure in a report issued on Friday, February 25th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. Cormark also issued estimates for Polaris Infrastructure’s FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on PIF. Raymond James set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Polaris Infrastructure and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a report on Monday, November 8th.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Polaris Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.40%.
About Polaris Infrastructure (Get Rating)
Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.
