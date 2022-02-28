5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 5N Plus in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ FY2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VNP. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 5N Plus in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on 5N Plus from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on 5N Plus from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.93.

5N Plus stock opened at C$2.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.58. 5N Plus has a 52 week low of C$2.06 and a 52 week high of C$5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$206.69 million and a PE ratio of -212.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16.

In other news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.15 per share, with a total value of C$161,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,247,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,681,050.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

