Research Analysts Set Expectations for Tesco PLC’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TSCDY)

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tesco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.90.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TSCDY. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSCDY opened at $11.54 on Monday. Tesco has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.35.

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

