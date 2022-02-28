Brokers Set Expectations for Avanos Medical, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AVNS)

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avanos Medical in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan expects that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avanos Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

AVNS stock opened at $35.40 on Monday. Avanos Medical has a 12 month low of $27.96 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 354.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVNS. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 5,095.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

