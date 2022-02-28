AutoZone (AZO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $17.80 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $18.61 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AutoZone to post $107 EPS for the current fiscal year and $119 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,864.63 on Monday. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $1,145.16 and a 1 year high of $2,110.00. The firm has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,982.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,827.64.

In other news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total value of $11,701,589.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total transaction of $4,625,122.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,345 shares of company stock worth $18,802,088 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in AutoZone by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZO. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,329.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,033.50.

AutoZone Company Profile (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.