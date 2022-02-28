Brokers Issue Forecasts for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Integra LifeSciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the life sciences company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $405.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

IART has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $67.37 on Monday. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $61.50 and a 12 month high of $77.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.18.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 428.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

