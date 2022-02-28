Zacks Investment Research Downgrades OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) to Sell

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. engages in providing cloud-native technology solutions to financial institutions primarily in China. Its solutions offer technology applications and technology-enabled business services to financial institutions. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Separately, HSBC downgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of OCFT opened at $1.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $604.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.30.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 32.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 200,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 31,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 11,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

