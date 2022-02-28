Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIND opened at $17.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.10. Lindblad Expeditions has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $21.91. The company has a market cap of $882.52 million, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.27.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 81.95% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 11,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $217,597.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Felenstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,000,097 in the last 90 days. 39.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIND. Ariel Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter valued at $17,385,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,114,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,257,000 after purchasing an additional 303,961 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 440,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 184,866 shares in the last quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC now owns 329,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 181,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 832,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after purchasing an additional 174,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

