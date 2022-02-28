CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CDNA. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut shares of CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.60.

Shares of CareDx stock opened at $39.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.55 and its 200 day moving average is $53.44. CareDx has a twelve month low of $34.09 and a twelve month high of $96.88.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $79.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.10 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CareDx will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $34,293.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $444,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,571 shares of company stock valued at $1,766,210. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in CareDx by 8.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in CareDx by 16.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CareDx by 263.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,809,000 after acquiring an additional 362,771 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in CareDx by 13.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in CareDx by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

