Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OEC. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

OEC stock opened at $16.04 on Friday. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.74.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 47.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $607,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary A. Lindsey acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $150,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,280,000. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE boosted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 203,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

