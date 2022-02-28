Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target to $41.00

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $54.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. dropped their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $47.25 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$71.50 to C$80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.92.

Shares of GTBIF opened at $18.99 on Friday. Green Thumb Industries has a 52-week low of $16.66 and a 52-week high of $37.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.17.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

