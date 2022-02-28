Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Price Target to €36.00

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €38.00 ($43.18) to €36.00 ($40.91) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €55.95 ($63.58) to €60.25 ($68.47) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €94.00 ($106.82) to €87.00 ($98.86) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €42.30 ($48.07) to €34.50 ($39.20) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.69.

FSNUY stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average is $11.13. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

