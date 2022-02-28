JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Target Price to SEK 79

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 87 to SEK 79 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Danske downgraded shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EKTAY opened at $8.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average is $11.75. Elekta AB has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Elekta AB (publ) had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $426.92 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elekta AB will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.0805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.67%. Elekta AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Elekta AB operates as a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy.

