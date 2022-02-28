Solvay (OTC:SLVYY) PT Raised to €150.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Solvay (OTC:SLVYY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €145.00 ($164.77) to €150.00 ($170.45) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Solvay from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on Solvay from €93.00 ($105.68) to €94.00 ($106.82) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Solvay from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Solvay alerts:

Shares of SLVYY opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.00. Solvay has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $13.40.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solvay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solvay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.