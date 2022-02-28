Reviewing Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) and AAON (NASDAQ:AAON)

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) and Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Volatility and Risk

AAON has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Johnson Controls International has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

70.3% of AAON shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Johnson Controls International shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of AAON shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Johnson Controls International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AAON and Johnson Controls International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AAON $514.55 million 5.96 $79.01 million $1.32 44.33 Johnson Controls International $23.67 billion 1.94 $1.64 billion $2.20 29.74

Johnson Controls International has higher revenue and earnings than AAON. Johnson Controls International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AAON, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

AAON pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Johnson Controls International pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. AAON pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Johnson Controls International pays out 61.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Johnson Controls International has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Johnson Controls International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares AAON and Johnson Controls International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AAON 13.88% 18.96% 14.64% Johnson Controls International 6.48% 10.58% 4.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AAON and Johnson Controls International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AAON 0 1 0 0 2.00 Johnson Controls International 0 4 11 0 2.73

AAON presently has a consensus target price of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.64%. Johnson Controls International has a consensus target price of $79.93, suggesting a potential upside of 22.16%. Given Johnson Controls International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Johnson Controls International is more favorable than AAON.

Summary

Johnson Controls International beats AAON on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AAON (Get Rating)

AAON, Inc. engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils. The company was founded by Norman H. Asbjornson on August 18, 1987 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

About Johnson Controls International (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential. The company was established in 1885 and is headquartered in Cork, Ireland.

