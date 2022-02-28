TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.33.

TFII has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of TFI International in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFI International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of TFI International by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $522,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new stake in TFI International in the 4th quarter worth about $965,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,376,000. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $103.45 on Monday. TFI International has a twelve month low of $69.16 and a twelve month high of $120.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TFI International will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 19.15%.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

