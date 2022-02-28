Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Given New 80.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from 75.00 to 80.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

NHYDY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Norsk Hydro ASA from 83.00 to 86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Pareto Securities downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Norsk Hydro ASA from 87.00 to 93.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.55.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA stock opened at $9.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.63. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $9.68.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.