Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of KKWFF stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. Royal Boskalis Westminster has a twelve month low of $27.10 and a twelve month high of $34.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.82.

Get Royal Boskalis Westminster alerts:

Royal Boskalis Westminster Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Boskalis Westminster NV engages in the provision of maritime services. It operates through the following segments: Dredging & Inland Infra, Offshore Energy, and Towage & Salvage. The Dredging & Inland Infra segment involves all activities required to remove silt, sand, and other layers from the seabed and river bed and in some cases in coastal protection and land reclamation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Boskalis Westminster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Boskalis Westminster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.