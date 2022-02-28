Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “HANG SENG BANK is a world-class financial institution and one of Hong Kong’s largest listed companies in terms of market capitalisation. In keeping with our name, which means ever-growing in Chinese, we are growing alongside our customers. “
Shares of OTCMKTS HSNGY opened at $19.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.74. Hang Seng Bank has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $21.61.
Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.
