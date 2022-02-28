KeyCorp Weighs in on Centennial Resource Development, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Centennial Resource Development in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.35.

CDEV stock opened at $8.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.65. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 5.68. Centennial Resource Development has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $8.73.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,637 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $97,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029,158 shares during the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 11,401,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $68,181,000 after purchasing an additional 162,419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,493,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $71,147,000 after purchasing an additional 346,626 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 891.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,373,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,529,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,407,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,011 shares during the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.