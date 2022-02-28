PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) PT Raised to C$7.00

PHX Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

PHX Energy Services stock opened at $4.58 on Thursday. PHX Energy Services has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $4.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.73.

PHX Energy Services Corp. engages in the provision of horizontal and directional technology and drilling services. The firm also offers electronic drilling recorder technology and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

