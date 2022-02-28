Zai Lab (ZLAB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Zai Lab to post earnings of ($1.66) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $54.06 on Monday. Zai Lab has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $181.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.19.

In related news, Director Peter Wirth acquired 4,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.36 per share, for a total transaction of $285,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $50,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Zai Lab by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,104,000 after purchasing an additional 177,639 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Zai Lab by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Zai Lab by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 405,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Zai Lab by 209.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Zai Lab by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 43,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZLAB. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Macquarie began coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.04.

Zai Lab Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

