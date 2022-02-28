Truist Financial Weighs in on HEICO Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) – Truist Financial dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HEICO in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for HEICO’s FY2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on HEICO in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.29.

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $144.03 on Monday. HEICO has a 52-week low of $117.06 and a 52-week high of $152.49. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.67 and its 200 day moving average is $138.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $490.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.52 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 16.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at $572,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in HEICO by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 46,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in HEICO during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 8,869 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,279,353.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.76%.

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

