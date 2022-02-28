Truist Financial Comments on LHC Group, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) – Truist Financial cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of LHC Group in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.49. Truist Financial also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.46 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LHCG. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Benchmark lowered their price target on LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LHC Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.70.

LHCG opened at $134.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.06. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $108.42 and a 52 week high of $223.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.42.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). LHC Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,366 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in LHC Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,056 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

