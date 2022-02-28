Rush Street Interactive (RSI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Rush Street Interactive to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
RSI stock opened at $9.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.19. Rush Street Interactive has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $21.83.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter worth $246,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth $225,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $398,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the period. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Rush Street Interactive (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rush Street Interactive (RSI)
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.