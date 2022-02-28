Rush Street Interactive (RSI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Rush Street Interactive to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RSI stock opened at $9.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.19. Rush Street Interactive has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $21.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter worth $246,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth $225,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $398,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the period. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

