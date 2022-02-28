BMO Capital Markets Cuts Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Price Target to C$41.00

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

CPXWF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital Power currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Capital Power stock opened at $30.55 on Friday. Capital Power has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $36.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.40.

Capital Power Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, construction, operation, and optimization of power generation facilities. Its projects include Halkirk, Port Dover and Nanticoke, Keephills 3, and K2 wind power. The company was founded on May 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

