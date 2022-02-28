JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Price Target to €48.00

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €47.00 ($53.41) to €48.00 ($54.55) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bouygues from €36.00 ($40.91) to €35.00 ($39.77) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Bouygues from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bouygues from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bouygues from €44.00 ($50.00) to €43.00 ($48.86) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bouygues presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.24.

OTCMKTS:BOUYF opened at $35.22 on Friday. Bouygues has a 1 year low of $33.54 and a 1 year high of $43.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.88 and a 200-day moving average of $38.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bouygues had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $11.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Bouygues will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

