Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) PT Lowered to €35.50 at Societe Generale

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Societe Generale from €37.08 ($42.14) to €35.50 ($40.34) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ACCYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Accor from €37.20 ($42.27) to €38.50 ($43.75) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Accor from €31.50 ($35.80) to €32.00 ($36.36) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Accor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Accor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Accor to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accor has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Shares of ACCYY stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.95. Accor has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $8.67.

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

