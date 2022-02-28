Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) vs. NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Critical Review

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG – Get Rating) and NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Biostage and NeuroPace, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biostage 0 0 0 0 N/A NeuroPace 1 1 3 0 2.40

NeuroPace has a consensus target price of $21.20, suggesting a potential upside of 169.72%. Given NeuroPace’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NeuroPace is more favorable than Biostage.

Profitability

This table compares Biostage and NeuroPace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biostage N/A -290.80% -177.38% NeuroPace -66.77% N/A -25.15%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Biostage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of NeuroPace shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Biostage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Biostage and NeuroPace’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biostage N/A N/A -$4.86 million ($0.32) -12.59 NeuroPace $41.14 million 4.65 -$24.28 million N/A N/A

Biostage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NeuroPace.

Summary

NeuroPace beats Biostage on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biostage (Get Rating)

Biostage, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of organ implants to treat congenital defects, cancers, and life-threatening conditions of the esophagus, bronchus and trachea. It operates through Cellframe technology, engineered to stimulate the body’s signaling pathways and natural healing process to regenerate and restore organ function. The company was founded on May 3, 2012 and is headquartered in Holliston, MA.

About NeuroPace (Get Rating)

NeuroPace, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely. The company sells its products to hospital facilities for initial RNS system implant procedures and for replacement procedures. NeuroPace, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

