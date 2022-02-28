AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.80.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXS stock opened at $55.80 on Monday. AXIS Capital has a 52 week low of $44.49 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.48 and a 200 day moving average of $52.35.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.62. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $947.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. AXIS Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AXIS Capital will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 24.35%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 258,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 318,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,350,000 after acquiring an additional 97,265 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 198,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,807,000 after acquiring an additional 103,167 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 112,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.