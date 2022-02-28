Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $404.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $6,309,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total transaction of $115,168.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRL. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,715,000 after acquiring an additional 329,426 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,099,536,000 after acquiring an additional 152,682 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 454,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $171,358,000 after acquiring an additional 152,258 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 11,019.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,315,000 after acquiring an additional 149,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $405,509,000 after acquiring an additional 133,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $296.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $336.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.87. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $259.02 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

