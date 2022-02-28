Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in manufacturing and distributing household, toiletry, pharmaceutical and food products. The company offers antiseptic liquids, depilatory products, medicated sore throat products, condoms, cold/flu products, acne treatment products, analgesics and upper gastro-intestinal products, foot care and comfort footwear products, denture care and dry skin care products, fabric care products, surface care products and polishes/waxes. Reckitt Benckiser Group is based in Slough, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,600 ($103.36) to GBX 7,800 ($106.08) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($88.40) target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5,580.00.

OTCMKTS RBGLY opened at $17.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of $14.82 and a 52 week high of $19.30.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through the following segments: Health, Hygiene, and Nutrition segment. The company was founded in 1819 and is headquartered in Slough, the United Kingdom.

