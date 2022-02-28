Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Given New €3.30 Price Target at Barclays

Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from €3.40 ($3.86) to €3.30 ($3.75) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TELDF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a neutral rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Telefónica Deutschland from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Telefónica Deutschland has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.03.

OTCMKTS:TELDF opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.82. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $3.26.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG engages in the telecommunication industry. It provides wireless and wire line telephony, internet services, and access to its infrastructure and service capabilities for its partners in the country. The firm offers mobile and fixed services for private and business customers, as well as digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

