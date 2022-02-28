Morgan Stanley Trims Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Target Price to GBX 3,000

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,150 ($42.84) to GBX 3,000 ($40.80) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Spectris to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spectris currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3,000.00.

Spectris stock opened at $38.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.87. Spectris has a 12-month low of $38.75 and a 12-month high of $55.28.

Spectris Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, development, and supply of measuring instruments and controls. It operates through the following segments: The Malvern Panalytical platform, The HBK platform, The Omega platform, and The Industrial Solutions Division. The Malvern Panalytical platform provides products and services that enable customers to determine structure, composition, and quantity and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production or during the manufacturing process.

