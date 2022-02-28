Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target Increased to C$24.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC cut their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Torex Gold Resources stock opened at $12.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.81. Torex Gold Resources has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $15.52.

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

