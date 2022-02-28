Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target Increased to C$24.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2022

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC cut their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Torex Gold Resources stock opened at $12.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.81. Torex Gold Resources has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $15.52.

About Torex Gold Resources (Get Rating)

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.