Urban Outfitters (URBN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $26.81 on Monday. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.25 and its 200 day moving average is $31.21. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on URBN shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,143,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $268,451,000 after purchasing an additional 802,424 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 410,041 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,039,000 after purchasing an additional 38,614 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,529 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 50,193 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $5,301,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 718.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 90,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile (Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.