Urban Outfitters (URBN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $26.81 on Monday. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.25 and its 200 day moving average is $31.21. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on URBN shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.
Urban Outfitters Company Profile (Get Rating)
Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Urban Outfitters (URBN)
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.