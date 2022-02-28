Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Royal Bank of Canada Issued By Desjardins (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) – Analysts at Desjardins raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.11. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.24 EPS.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $9.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion.

RY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.58.

NYSE:RY opened at $110.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $156.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $84.98 and a 1-year high of $119.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.944 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 43.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 42.1% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 94.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth $15,803,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 92,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 45.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

