Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to Buy

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.29.

NASDAQ CLNE opened at $6.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.34. Clean Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $16.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 36.44%. The firm had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.16 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

