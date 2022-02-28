YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “YPF Sociedad Anonima is an international energy company, based on the integrated business of hydrocarbons, focalized in Latin America, with high standards of efficiency, profitability and responsibility. They have a dominant position in Argentina’s exploration, production, refining and marketing sectors, as well as a growing presence in petrochemicals. “
Shares of YPF stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.16.
About YPF Sociedad Anónima (Get Rating)
YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.
