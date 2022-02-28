YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “YPF Sociedad Anonima is an international energy company, based on the integrated business of hydrocarbons, focalized in Latin America, with high standards of efficiency, profitability and responsibility. They have a dominant position in Argentina’s exploration, production, refining and marketing sectors, as well as a growing presence in petrochemicals. “

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Shares of YPF stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 362.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. 13.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima (Get Rating)

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on YPF Sociedad Anónima (YPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.