Chico’s FAS (CHS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Chico’s FAS to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Chico’s FAS has set its Q4 2021 guidance at $0.000-$0.050 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $453.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts expect Chico’s FAS to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Chico’s FAS stock opened at $4.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.98. Chico’s FAS has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $601.68 million, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.54.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

