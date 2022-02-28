Bright Health Group (BHG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE BHG opened at $3.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.23. Bright Health Group has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $17.93.
In related news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bright Health Group from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Bright Health Group from $9.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.68.
About Bright Health Group (Get Rating)
Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bright Health Group (BHG)
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.