Bright Health Group (BHG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE BHG opened at $3.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.23. Bright Health Group has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $17.93.

In related news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bright Health Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,661,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 301,316 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Bright Health Group by 228.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 23,482 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bright Health Group by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 56,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 31,179 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Bright Health Group by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bright Health Group from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Bright Health Group from $9.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.68.

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

