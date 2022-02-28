William Blair Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Argo Group International in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.01. William Blair also issued estimates for Argo Group International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($2.73). Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ARGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Compass Point raised shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.15.

Argo Group International stock opened at $42.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.90. Argo Group International has a fifty-two week low of $36.37 and a fifty-two week high of $61.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Argo Group International by 47,946.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 946,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,427,000 after purchasing an additional 944,551 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Argo Group International in the third quarter worth approximately $16,116,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,181,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,635,000 after purchasing an additional 297,961 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 28.3% in the third quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 890,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,486,000 after purchasing an additional 196,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 35.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 536,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,020,000 after purchasing an additional 141,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

