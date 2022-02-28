Zacks Investment Research Downgrades iStar (NYSE:STAR) to Hold

iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iStar Financial Inc. is the leading publicly traded finance company focused on the commercial real estate industry. The company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust, provides structured mortgage, mezzanine and lease financing through its origination, acquisition and servicing platform. The company’s mission is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity by providing innovative and value-added financing solutions to private and corporate owners of real estate nationwide. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NYSE STAR opened at $24.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.74. iStar has a fifty-two week low of $16.31 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in iStar by 266.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 37,852 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in shares of iStar by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 998,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,708,000 after acquiring an additional 104,664 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iStar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,448,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of iStar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iStar by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 13,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

