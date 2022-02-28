Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ (ZNTL) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $3.58 EPS.
ZNTL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.17.
NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $51.32 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $87.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.76.
In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Dimitris Voliotis sold 601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $30,188.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total transaction of $81,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,227 shares of company stock worth $10,611,590. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,109,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 11,438 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,608,000 after buying an additional 76,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL)
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.