Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ (ZNTL) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

ZNTL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.17.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $51.32 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $87.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.76.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Dimitris Voliotis sold 601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $30,188.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total transaction of $81,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,227 shares of company stock worth $10,611,590. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,109,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 11,438 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,608,000 after buying an additional 76,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.