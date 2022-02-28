Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) a €27.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($30.68) price objective on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a €19.00 ($21.59) target price on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €19.00 ($21.59) target price on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($29.55) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Warburg Research set a €23.50 ($26.70) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €26.00 ($29.55) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aixtron presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €23.00 ($26.14).

ETR:AIXA opened at €19.35 ($21.98) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Aixtron has a 12 month low of €14.82 ($16.84) and a 12 month high of €26.60 ($30.23). The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 31.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €17.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €20.29.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

