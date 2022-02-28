Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €67.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($76.14) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABI has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €71.00 ($80.68) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.50 ($85.80) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($65.91) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €57.00 ($64.77) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €65.52 ($74.46).

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of €82.03 ($93.22) and a 12 month high of €110.10 ($125.11).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.