Analysts Expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. American Software reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that American Software will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. American Software had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 10.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

AMSWA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley cut their price target on American Software from $24.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered American Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price target on American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

Shares of AMSWA opened at $22.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.86. American Software has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $33.26. The stock has a market cap of $732.34 million, a P/E ratio of 59.46 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. American Software’s payout ratio is 118.92%.

In other American Software news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $159,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Software by 13.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after buying an additional 54,037 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in American Software in the second quarter valued at $254,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Software by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,452,000 after buying an additional 9,947 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American Software by 1.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 925,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,972,000 after buying an additional 10,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in American Software by 308.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

