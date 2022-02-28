Contrasting Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) and Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK)

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) and Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Foundry Bancorp and Bogota Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Foundry Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Bogota Financial 25.44% 4.14% 0.72%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Blue Foundry Bancorp and Bogota Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Foundry Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Bogota Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Bogota Financial has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.18%. Given Bogota Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bogota Financial is more favorable than Blue Foundry Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.5% of Blue Foundry Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of Bogota Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Bogota Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blue Foundry Bancorp and Bogota Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Foundry Bancorp $58.53 million 6.80 -$36.34 million N/A N/A Bogota Financial $29.56 million 5.13 $7.52 million $0.54 19.19

Bogota Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blue Foundry Bancorp.

Summary

Bogota Financial beats Blue Foundry Bancorp on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc. is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

Bogota Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities. As of February 5, 2021, it operated two offices located in Bogota and Teaneck, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1893 and is based in Teaneck, New Jersey.

