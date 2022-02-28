Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Raised to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

CRR.UN has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares set a C$20.00 target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TD Securities set a C$19.50 target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$19.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$19.31.

CRR.UN stock opened at C$17.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.86 billion and a PE ratio of 30.42. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$14.58 and a 1-year high of C$19.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 155.87%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

