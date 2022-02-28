B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$7.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.75 price objective on B2Gold and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered B2Gold from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, B2Gold has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.95.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE BTO opened at C$5.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28. B2Gold has a one year low of C$4.21 and a one year high of C$6.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

In related news, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.51, for a total value of C$451,000.00.

About B2Gold (Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.